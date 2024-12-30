Old hand warns: “Then the ÖVP will no longer exist”

Comeback of the compulsory integration year?

There will also be no press conference after the chief minister's meeting. However, there is already agreement between the parties on some issues. In addition to budget consolidation over seven years, the subgroup on migration has also agreed to reintroduce the compulsory integration year, according to media reports. Among other things, this should include German and values courses for asylum seekers. According to "Der Standard", completion of these courses should be a prerequisite for a positive asylum decision.