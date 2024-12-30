Struggle for coalition
Old hand warns: “Then the ÖVP will no longer exist”
While the party leaders of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS return to the coalition negotiations on Monday, a black veteran sees no other alternative to the three-party alliance. The former minister also issued an indirect warning to the People's Party.
While the possibility of a "Zuckerl" coalition is still open, former EU Commissioner and ÖVP politician Franz Fischler warns that the negotiations could fail.
Warning against FPÖ-ÖVP alliance
According to him, a possible coalition with the FPÖ would "tear the ÖVP apart", he said in an interview with the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper. "The ÖVP might then no longer exist. And does the domestic industry know what this means for the business location if the FPÖ becomes chancellor?"
Party leaders discuss budget and lighthouses
Meanwhile, the party leaders will return to the coalition negotiations on Monday. However, Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) made themselves scarce in front of the waiting journalists before the morning meeting in the Federal Chancellery. Once again, they discussed the budget - the budget group last met at the weekend - as well as lighthouse projects of a possible three-party coalition.
Comeback of the compulsory integration year?
There will also be no press conference after the chief minister's meeting. However, there is already agreement between the parties on some issues. In addition to budget consolidation over seven years, the subgroup on migration has also agreed to reintroduce the compulsory integration year, according to media reports. Among other things, this should include German and values courses for asylum seekers. According to "Der Standard", completion of these courses should be a prerequisite for a positive asylum decision.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
