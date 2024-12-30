Now Spittal wants a soccer academy

AKA for the Upper Carinthian region just a wish

In the midst of the excitement surrounding a possible merger of the Austria and WAC academies, Spittal suddenly makes a bold request. "From a geographical point of view, an academy would be necessary for the development of footballers in the Upper Carinthian and East Tyrolean region. We are thinking about it, we have the SSLK, artificial and natural grass pitches all in the immediate vicinity," explains Wolfgang Oswald, manager of Carinthian League club Spittal. According to him, he and league rivals Lendorf are working together on the relaxed criteria for a youth center for the youth regional league (in which Austria Klagenfurt was relegated and now plays here).