Austria thinks about Malta
Now Spittal wants a soccer academy
The Carinthian League clubs Spittal and Lendorf are thinking about a soccer academy for the Upper Carinthian and East Tyrolean region, while Bundesliga club Austria Klagenfurt is considering the Mediterranean island of Malta. And a former "Violet" could return home.
Is Austria Klagenfurt taking off for the first time? Possibly! The club officials are currently looking at the destinations for the winter training camp in mid-January and are in the final phase. Currently in pole position: the Mediterranean island of Malta. But Sibenik (Croatia), last season's camp location, also remains an option. A decision is to be made soon.
AKA for the Upper Carinthian region just a wish
In the midst of the excitement surrounding a possible merger of the Austria and WAC academies, Spittal suddenly makes a bold request. "From a geographical point of view, an academy would be necessary for the development of footballers in the Upper Carinthian and East Tyrolean region. We are thinking about it, we have the SSLK, artificial and natural grass pitches all in the immediate vicinity," explains Wolfgang Oswald, manager of Carinthian League club Spittal. According to him, he and league rivals Lendorf are working together on the relaxed criteria for a youth center for the youth regional league (in which Austria Klagenfurt was relegated and now plays here).
Lower league news:
Anything else in the lower house? The transfer window opens on January 1st, Spittal will acquire the services of striker Armin Majanovic (without a club, previously with Juve Lloret de Mar in Spain's 7th division). Sebi Hertelt (SAK) is considering a return to Kraig.
Markelic wants match practice
Austrias ex-professional Fabio Markelic (23) could also return home. The Feldkirchen midfielder only made six appearances for NK Tolmin in Slovenia's 2nd division and wants match practice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
