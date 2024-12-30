Racing bike trio
Still firmly in the saddle even at 261 years old
Three 87-year-old Upper Austrians are still extremely hard-working on their racing bikes despite their advanced age. They have cycled around the world around twelve times each. And they have by no means had enough, the next joint tour is already planned.
More sport and exercise is at the top of many people's list of New Year's resolutions. This fit trio from Walding can only smile wearily at that. Günter Wallisch, his twin brother Heinz and friend Heinrich Lechner are still riding their racing bikes a lot despite being 87 years old. If you meet the trio on the road, you can expect to see 261 years in the saddle. "He was able to buy his first bike with his very first money when he was 17," recalls Günter Wallisch's daughter, remembering his beginnings.
Conquered the Großglockner 45 times
And the fascination still hasn't left the senior citizen. At his best, the 87-year-old covered 25,000 kilometers in one year. "In terms of kilometers, he cycled around the world more than twelve times. My father is an enthusiastic mountain biker, he likes to call himself a mountain goat, the more meters of altitude, the better - and he doesn't mind the heat," says his daughter. There is no other explanation for the fact that Wallisch has been to the Großglockner 45 times. Most recently for his 80th birthday - in the legendary time of one hour and 36 minutes.
Next cycling vacation already booked
Lake Garda is always a highlight for the racing cyclist, and his absolute favorite route is the Sella in the Dolomites. "The next vacation in South Tyrol in June 2025 has already been booked, when we'll be heading to the local mountains of Bolzano," smiles the trio. But how do you still manage to be so fit at this age? "He lives a healthy life, and the most important thing is his very young spirit - my father is incredibly childlike."
