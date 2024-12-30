Still firmly in the saddle even at 261 years old

Conquered the Großglockner 45 times

And the fascination still hasn't left the senior citizen. At his best, the 87-year-old covered 25,000 kilometers in one year. "In terms of kilometers, he cycled around the world more than twelve times. My father is an enthusiastic mountain biker, he likes to call himself a mountain goat, the more meters of altitude, the better - and he doesn't mind the heat," says his daughter. There is no other explanation for the fact that Wallisch has been to the Großglockner 45 times. Most recently for his 80th birthday - in the legendary time of one hour and 36 minutes.