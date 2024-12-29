Family business: From snowboard to wine

Award-winning wines from Carinthia

A lot has been invested in the winery in recent years. "We also have a wine tavern, which is open three days a week from June to August," says Christina. Two thirds of the vineyards are planted with white wine varieties and one third with red wine varieties, a large proportion of which is processed into rosé wine and then into one of the highlights, the "Love Stone". This is a rosé frizzante.