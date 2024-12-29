Award-winning drop
Family business: From snowboard to wine
They run the most award-winning winery in Carinthia: Christina and Christoph Maltschnig shine with diversity at their young winery in Liebenfels.
The family-run Maltschnig winery is tucked away on a small hill just over 500 meters above sea level between Lebmach and Rosenbichl. Surrounded by their own fields and some forest, Christina and Christoph have set up the winery in Liebenfels in the middle of a paradise.
"We started planting one hectare in 2015. The vineyard now covers around 2.5 hectares. Around 12,000 to 15,000 bottles of wine are produced every year," says Christina. This means that viticulture has become the most important pillar of the business.
Christoph used to be a successful snowboarder on the World Cup circuit. Now he works in the kitchen. Christina takes care of marketing and bookkeeping. Their two children, Mia and Matthias, are also always there.
Award-winning wines from Carinthia
A lot has been invested in the winery in recent years. "We also have a wine tavern, which is open three days a week from June to August," says Christina. Two thirds of the vineyards are planted with white wine varieties and one third with red wine varieties, a large proportion of which is processed into rosé wine and then into one of the highlights, the "Love Stone". This is a rosé frizzante.
At the award ceremony for the nine Carinthian state winners and the Piwi wine 2024, the Maltschnig winery was the most awarded winery in Carinthia with four awards.
The Cabernet Blanc 2023 came out on top in the white variety category and the Chardonnay 2023 in the classic Burgundy category. The 2023 rosé wine also won the award, while the 2023 Cabernet Blanc was named Piwi Wine of the Year. "The soil in Liebenfels is very fertile," says Christina.
Maltschnig wine is sold from the farm and is also served in selected restaurants. And Christina is already looking ahead to 2025: "A highlight will be in June, when we celebrate our tenth anniversary."
