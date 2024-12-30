"Viennese of the year"
Your commitment has inspired our readers!
On Sundays in 2024, we always chose the "Viennese of the week". Some of them particularly touched our readers with their stories.
Vienna is not only the capital of high culture, but also of heroes. Every week this year, we presented people and their stories. We would like to ask some of them to step in front of the curtain once again.
- Axe murderer in Floridsdorf - police officers in mortal danger: A rampaging axe murderer, two intrepid police officers. With a cool head and lightning-fast action, the officers proved why they are heroes in uniform.
- Lifesaver Wilhelm Saurma: A defibrillator in the patrol car? Thanks to Wilhelm Saurma, who, as Chief Medical Officer of the Vienna Police, raised Vienna's blue light system to a new level and saved lives - a true pioneer! Rightly awarded the city's Golden Medal of Honor.
- The ice man Josef Köberl: 2424 meters in the 4-degree cold Zauchensee - ice swimmer Josef Köberl has nerves of steel and took 7th place in the world rankings. Afterwards? Off to the sauna.
- Flood heroes: 900 missions planned, 3000 turned out: firefighters, police and helpers from all corners worked tirelessly to get Vienna back on its feet after the flood. Let's hear it for this team!
- Broadway dreams of Annakathrin Naderer: From the Performing Art Center in Vienna to the stages of New York: Annakathrin Naderer dances her way into the heart of Broadway. A dream come true!
- Paramedics with a heart: Musti and Alex saved the life of a motorcyclist after a serious accident. Nine months later, their emotional thanks: "I'm still here because of you!"
- Rescue dog Loki - world champion on four paws: Area and rubble search as well as obedience - no problem for rescue dog Loki and handler Cara Tutschek. World champion and irreplaceable for the city!
- The big heart of Isabella Fischer: A pensioner in despair - and Isabella Fischer helped. With money and empathy, the public transport employee not only saved her day, but perhaps also her life.
- Civil courage on the tracks: Two men courageously jumped onto the tracks to save an accident victim from the approaching suburban train. Civil courage in its purest form!
- Lorenz Böhler Hospital - Vienna's Gallic village: when the hospital was threatened with closure, the staff stood together like Asterix: they fought, helped - and refused to give in.
These ten stories exemplify the dedication and passion that make Vienna a special city.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
