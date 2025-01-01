"Do it properly, otherwise you're wasting your time," his PE teacher advised him at school. And the sentence must have had an effect on Klemens Gold: After attending hotel management school in Weyer, he moved to Switzerland as a chef, where he won a Michelin star at the age of 24, earned a lot of attention for his affinity for design and worked for many celebrities (such as Roman Abramovich). He learned the basics of cheese making, butchery and baking during his time in Zermatt.