Automatically saved design

First guess at the cause of the accident

Yonhap reported, citing the authorities, that a bird strike - i.e. a collision with one or more birds - could have led to the malfunction of the landing gear. According to the report, the pilots made an initial landing attempt, but aborted it and then attempted a crash landing. However, they apparently did not manage to reduce the speed of the plane touching down with the fuselage sufficiently before reaching the end of the runway.