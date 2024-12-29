Two survivors
Automatically saved design
A passenger plane coming from Thailand and carrying 181 passengers crashed on landing at Muan International Airport in South Korea. As South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the fire department, there were probably only two survivors in the accident on Sunday morning (local time).
It is one of the worst plane crashes in years. A total of 173 South Korean and two Thai passengers and six crew members were on board.
Crash landing without landing gear deployed
The Boeing 737-8AS of the South Korean low-cost airline Jeju Air, which had arrived from the Thai capital Bangkok, overshot the runway shortly after 9.00 a.m. (local time) and crashed into a catch fence behind the runway. A video shown on South Korean television showed the plane skidding across the runway without its landing gear deployed, crashing at the end of the runway and bursting into flames.
The video of the accident is circulating on social media:
First guess at the cause of the accident
Yonhap reported, citing the authorities, that a bird strike - i.e. a collision with one or more birds - could have led to the malfunction of the landing gear. According to the report, the pilots made an initial landing attempt, but aborted it and then attempted a crash landing. However, they apparently did not manage to reduce the speed of the plane touching down with the fuselage sufficiently before reaching the end of the runway.
Pictures taken from a distance initially showed huge dark clouds of smoke over the scene of the accident. Photos published later showed burning wreckage and charred debris from the destroyed plane as well as fire engines from the fire department. Dozens of rescue workers were deployed at the scene of the accident, extinguishing the flames and initiating the rescue of surviving passengers. At the same time, investigations into the cause of the accident were ongoing.
All other flights to and from Muan were canceled. The airport, which was opened in 2007 after ten years of construction, is located in the south-western province of Jeolla - just under 300 kilometers from the capital Seoul. Western airlines do not fly to the airport.
Airline asks for an apology
Jeju Air published a letter of apology online. "We deeply apologize to everyone affected by the incident at Muan Airport," the airline wrote on its website. The company regrets the suffering caused and will do everything in its power to clear up the accident.
President Choi Sang-mok, who is only acting as executive in the midst of a national crisis in South Korea, ordered comprehensive rescue measures and went to the scene of the accident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.