“These memories just do something to you”

Kreischberg/Murau remains a fixture in the FIS World Cup calendar. On Friday and Saturday, January 10/11, 2025 , the world's best snowboarders and ski freestylers will be guests on the World Cup mountain. The program includes a big air for freeskiing and snowboarding, with the final competitions taking place in the evening under floodlights.

With Anna Gasser, the Kreischberg has the world's best snowboard freestyler as its "local hero". The Olympic and world champion won the 2023 Big Air World Cup on the Kreischberg.

Spectators can expect spectacular sport paired with a great supporting program at the World Cup.

Program: January 7: Training; January 8: Training; January 9: Freeski and Snowboard Big Air qualification women; January 10: Freeski Big Air qualification men; January 10 from 4 pm: Freeski Big Air final women and men; January 11: Snowboard Big Air qualification men; January 11 from 4 pm: Snowboard Big Air final women and men.