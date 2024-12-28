Gasser on the Kreischberg
“These memories just do something to you”
After the turn of the year, snowboarders will be aiming high. At the Big Air World Cups in Klagenfurt and at Kreischberg in Styria, Anna Gasser is naturally the focus of attention. The double Olympic champion is currently in Kreischberg for the World Cup fine-tuning.
Double Olympic champion Anna Gasser is taking the "leap" into the new year quite literally. There is no break for Austria's freestyle queen before the home World Cups in "Big Air" in the Klagenfurt stadium (January 4/5) and on the Kreischberg (January 10/11). "It's pretty much through until mid-February, we hardly have any time off from training," says the Carinthian, who has been honing her form on the Kreischberg these days. And got a little competitive advantage for the event there, so to speak.
"They'll have to rebuild a bit, but yes, we feel right at home here, I've already made so many jumps here. My own bed is only a good hour away by car - and the memories of the Kreischberg just do something to you!" In Gasser's case, only in a positive sense: she has competed in the Murtal five times and stood on the podium five times.
Big Air World Cup on the Kreischberg
Kreischberg/Murau remains a fixture in the FIS World Cup calendar. On Friday and Saturday, January 10/11, 2025 , the world's best snowboarders and ski freestylers will be guests on the World Cup mountain. The program includes a big air for freeskiing and snowboarding, with the final competitions taking place in the evening under floodlights.
With Anna Gasser, the Kreischberg has the world's best snowboard freestyler as its "local hero". The Olympic and world champion won the 2023 Big Air World Cup on the Kreischberg.
Spectators can expect spectacular sport paired with a great supporting program at the World Cup.
Program: January 7: Training; January 8: Training; January 9: Freeski and Snowboard Big Air qualification women; January 10: Freeski Big Air qualification men; January 10 from 4 pm: Freeski Big Air final women and men; January 11: Snowboard Big Air qualification men; January 11 from 4 pm: Snowboard Big Air final women and men.
"You're always extra nervous at home because you want to show particularly good jumps there." They train hard for this - together with the Styrian girls Hanna Karrer and Selin Lakatha, who will be competing both in Klagenfurt and on the Kreischberg.
