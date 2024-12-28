In Linz-Hörsching:
At least two more years of waiting for new jets
The decision has been made: The fighter jet successor in Austria for the decommissioned Saab 105 has been found with the Leonardo M-346FA. The Vogler airbase in Linz-Hörsching - the runway at Linz airport also belongs to the military - is also very busy. But it will be at least another two years before the first new jets land here.
The last time a Saab 105 took off from Vogler Air Base in Hörsching was four years ago, and since then the hangars of Austria's second air fleet have been empty.
Cooperation with Italy
On Saturday, the decision was officially made for the successors to the training jets: twelve Leonardo M-346 FAs will be ordered from Italy, and their home base will also be Linz-Hörsching.
Eurofighters hold their ground
However, it will be some time before the first aircraft land: according to the Austrian Armed Forces, delivery is scheduled to begin "between 2027 and 2029". Until then, the Eurofighters stationed in Zeltweg will still have to handle air surveillance on their own.
For Upper Austria's Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP), the decision is a "long-term upgrade of the airbase and safeguarding of many high-quality jobs".
The necessary budget funds for the purchase have already been planned and approved in the multi-year financial framework and the army's development plan for 2022. The costs would amount to one billion euros, explained Chief of General Staff Rudolf Striedinger.
However, this does not only include the aircraft, but also "side effects" such as system costs and probably also part of the required infrastructure. The procurement process for the new jets is particularly noteworthy: according to Striedinger, the Italian armed forces would now purchase aircraft for themselves and for the domestic army, and Austria would then buy them from the Italian government.
