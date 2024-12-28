Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In Linz-Hörsching:

At least two more years of waiting for new jets

Nachrichten
28.12.2024 16:59

The decision has been made: The fighter jet successor in Austria for the decommissioned Saab 105 has been found with the Leonardo M-346FA. The Vogler airbase in Linz-Hörsching - the runway at Linz airport also belongs to the military - is also very busy. But it will be at least another two years before the first new jets land here.

0 Kommentare

The last time a Saab 105 took off from Vogler Air Base in Hörsching was four years ago, and since then the hangars of Austria's second air fleet have been empty.

Cooperation with Italy
On Saturday, the decision was officially made for the successors to the training jets: twelve Leonardo M-346 FAs will be ordered from Italy, and their home base will also be Linz-Hörsching.

The first new Leonardo M-346FA jets should be in Austria by 2029 at the latest. (Bild: Leonardo)
The first new Leonardo M-346FA jets should be in Austria by 2029 at the latest.
(Bild: Leonardo)

Eurofighters hold their ground
However, it will be some time before the first aircraft land: according to the Austrian Armed Forces, delivery is scheduled to begin "between 2027 and 2029". Until then, the Eurofighters stationed in Zeltweg will still have to handle air surveillance on their own.

For Upper Austria's Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP), the decision is a "long-term upgrade of the airbase and safeguarding of many high-quality jobs".

The necessary budget funds for the purchase have already been planned and approved in the multi-year financial framework and the army's development plan for 2022. The costs would amount to one billion euros, explained Chief of General Staff Rudolf Striedinger.

Chief of the General Staff Rudolf Striedinger (Bild: BMLV/Daniel TRIPPOLT)
Chief of the General Staff Rudolf Striedinger
(Bild: BMLV/Daniel TRIPPOLT)

However, this does not only include the aircraft, but also "side effects" such as system costs and probably also part of the required infrastructure. The procurement process for the new jets is particularly noteworthy: according to Striedinger, the Italian armed forces would now purchase aircraft for themselves and for the domestic army, and Austria would then buy them from the Italian government. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
Porträt von Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf