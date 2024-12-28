Democracy offensive
More than 10,000 visitors welcomed to the state parliament
The President of the Burgenland Parliament, Robert Hergovich (SPÖ), was satisfied with the opening of the House. Numerous visitors were welcomed as part of this year's "Year of Democracy". Focus on young people in 2025.
Hergovich has been President of the provincial parliament since September 2023. When he took office, he announced an opening of the House. Since then, more than 10,000 visitors have been counted in the state parliament - the "heart of democracy". "Thanks to the many measures we have taken in Parliament, we have succeeded in opening it up. This has made an important contribution to democracy," says Hergovich.
The year 2024 was also declared the "Year of Democracy". Numerous measures and projects have been implemented. These range from the reorganization of tours of the state parliament, the invitation of the older generation, companies, works councils and apprentices to the cooperation with Flo and Wisch and the FC Landtag team, which is once again lacing up its soccer boots. Another highlight was the "Open Day" on October 26. The measures paid off: A total of 8300 visitors were welcomed to the Landtag this year.
Events for young people
The aim is to continue opening up the House in the coming year. 2025 will therefore be the "Year of Youth" with new projects and formats to get as many young people as possible interested in democracy. Specific plans include events on the topic of social media, where young people can discuss issues with experts. The offer for apprentices is also to be expanded next year. A "somewhat different tour of the state parliament" is also planned under the title "At night in the state parliament". Hergovich makes it clear that teaching democratic values is "the responsibility of politicians and not the responsibility of young people".
President pleads for a fair election campaign
Of course, the President of the provincial parliament also has his sights set on the upcoming provincial elections on 19 January: "Of course it is important for parties to position themselves and it is also okay to argue about issues. But despite the election campaign, we should always treat each other with respect and appreciation," says Hergovich
