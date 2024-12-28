More than 10,000 visitors welcomed to the state parliament

Events for young people

The aim is to continue opening up the House in the coming year. 2025 will therefore be the "Year of Youth" with new projects and formats to get as many young people as possible interested in democracy. Specific plans include events on the topic of social media, where young people can discuss issues with experts. The offer for apprentices is also to be expanded next year. A "somewhat different tour of the state parliament" is also planned under the title "At night in the state parliament". Hergovich makes it clear that teaching democratic values is "the responsibility of politicians and not the responsibility of young people".