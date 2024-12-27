Head of office raped: Municipality must pay

Breach of duty of care

As has now become known, the Supreme Court (OGH) did not share the legal opinion of the Linz Higher Regional Court. "Due to his executive position as head of the municipal office, the mayor is also the person most responsible for complying with the duty of care towards the head of the office. By carrying out the rapes in the municipal office and therefore in the temporal and local (spatial) context of the plaintiff's work as head of the office, the mayor massively interfered with her physical integrity and thus also violated his duty of care as a superior," it says in the reasons for the judgment.