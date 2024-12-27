"Krone" series on the election
Why small parties score big in municipalities
The local council elections in Lower Austria will take place in just under a month. To mark the occasion, "Krone" is analyzing the state of the parties represented in the state parliament ahead of this all-important referendum. To kick off the series, we take a look at the Greens and NEOS. While the small parties are stuck in opposition across the country, they play a larger role in many municipalities. Where can they play an active role?
Citizens' lists do not play a major role in provincial politics. However, in many Lower Austrian municipalities, these regional initiatives, which usually revolve around well-known local personalities, are firmly anchored in the political scene. However, these lists are not reflected much in the state-wide balance sheet. This shows how different local council elections are from all other elections in the country. This is also why the two small parties - the Greens and NEOS - sometimes play a significantly larger role in local parliaments than they do in the state parliament. A new "Krone" series will therefore examine the significance of the local council elections on 26 January 2025 for the provincial parties.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.