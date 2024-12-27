Why small parties score big in municipalities

Citizens' lists do not play a major role in provincial politics. However, in many Lower Austrian municipalities, these regional initiatives, which usually revolve around well-known local personalities, are firmly anchored in the political scene. However, these lists are not reflected much in the state-wide balance sheet. This shows how different local council elections are from all other elections in the country. This is also why the two small parties - the Greens and NEOS - sometimes play a significantly larger role in local parliaments than they do in the state parliament. A new "Krone" series will therefore examine the significance of the local council elections on 26 January 2025 for the provincial parties.