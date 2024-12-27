Payment is made today
December wages: KTM moves payday forward
Time was too short for a transfer before Christmas and KTM also lacked the liquidity: But on Friday, December 27, there will finally be a first sigh of relief! The motorcycle manufacturer, which had slipped into insolvency, transferred the December salaries and wages to its more than 3600 employees. For the workers, this means that they will receive their money almost three weeks earlier than usual.
KTM had owed the November salaries and wages and the majority of the Christmas bonus before opening insolvency proceedings. In return, the motorcycle manufacturer had promised its employees: There will be a 90 percent advance on the December salaries right at the beginning of December.
Then, on December 12, came the sobering news for the more than 3,600 employees affected by the insolvency of the lead company in Mattighofen (Upper Austria): Due to a lack of liquidity, the transfer could not be made.
However, 15 days later, on Friday, December 27, the salaries and wages could now be transferred after all - this was confirmed by KTM AG restructuring administrator Peter Vogl in response to a question from "Krone". While the transfer to the employees is therefore pretty much in line with the usual schedule, the payday for the workers has been brought forward considerably this time.
"Almost three weeks before the collectively agreed due date"
"The wages will be paid just under three weeks before the due date stipulated in the collective agreement," confirms Vogl. Normally, the December wages would not have been transferred until mid-January.
In addition to the uncertainty as to what will happen next, many employees have been hit particularly hard by the financial situation in recent weeks. The November salaries and the majority of the Christmas bonus are expected to be transferred by the Insolvency Pay Fund in January.
Applications to the insolvency pay fund are being examined by lawyers
The almost 3,500 applications submitted by the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor on December 19 have been forwarded by the Ried Regional Court to the restructuring administrators Peter Vogl (KTM AG), Robert Tremel (KTM Components GmbH) and Franz Mitterbauer (KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH). The applications are now being examined in their offices.
