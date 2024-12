14-year-old beaten up on a public bus

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at around 1.50 pm on the 185 bus from Götzis to Hohenems. For undisclosed reasons, a group attacked a 14-year-old boy during the journey and beat him up several times. The teenager sustained minor injuries to his head, which had to be treated by a doctor. After the attack, the perpetrators fled from Hohenems station on the Westbahn train in the direction of Lindau.