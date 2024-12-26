Harry Potter celebrates his debut for the national team

Nickname is "wizard"

Harry Potter moved to Australia as a ten-year-old, first living in Melbourne and later studying at the University of Sydney. Name jokes are part of everyday life for Potter. "I wouldn't say I'm sick of them," he once emphasized in an interview with his current club Western Force. "I've heard quite a few and I don't mind it. I find it quite funny most of the time too, though a bit more original content would be nice. But I don't see that happening any time soon."