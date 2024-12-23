Is he pulling the strings?
Trump: Musk could “never be president”
Since Donald Trump's election victory, his future minister, tech billionaire Elon Musk, has hardly left his side. And is already involved in so many issues that observers suspect he is a kind of shadow president. The president-elect is now countering such rumors.
"No, he's not taking over the presidency," said the Republican at the right-wing conservative "AmericaFest" conference in Arizona. "But Elon has done a great job. Isn't it nice to have smart people we can rely on?"
Musk should actually save money
According to Forbes, Musk is the richest man in the world. He also owns Platform X, on which he is campaigning for Trump. He also provided massive financial support for the Republican's election campaign. Since his election victory, he has stood closely by the 78-year-old's side.
Trump has commissioned the businessman to work with the entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in a newly created committee called DOGE ("Department of Government Efficiency") to develop proposals for cutting government spending.
Influencing budget negotiations
Last week, Musk came under fire for his role in the budget negotiations, among other things. The US Congress only averted a government shutdown at the last minute after Trump - probably under the influence of Musk - torpedoed an agreement that had already been negotiated.
Democrats in particular accuse Musk of interfering in political processes without a political mandate and with his own economic interests. Some members of Congress mocked Musk as the true leader of the Republicans and ironically referred to him as "President Musk".
Trump: "You know why he can't be that?"
Trump firmly countered this in Arizona, but did not directly deny the accusations of political influence behind the scenes. Instead, he declared: "No, he's not going to be president, I can promise you that. (...) And do you know why he can't be? He wasn't born in this country."
Although Musk has US citizenship, he comes from South Africa. According to the US constitution, this excludes him from the office of president.
