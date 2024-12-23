Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Strike extended

Starbucks dispute escalates shortly before Christmas

Nachrichten
23.12.2024 12:18

The labor dispute at the US coffee house chain Starbucks has been smoldering since April - but the situation escalated significantly at the weekend. Shortly before Christmas, the strikes will be extended.

0 Kommentare

According to the Workers United union, employees in four other US cities joined the ongoing five-day strike. Employees have now also stopped work in New York, Philadelphia, St. Louis and an unspecified city in New Jersey. The strike began on Friday and initially affected branches in Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle.

Demands "not sustainable"
Among other things, the union is demanding an immediate 64 percent increase in the minimum wage and a total increase of 77 percent over the term of a three-year contract. Starbucks describes this demand as "unsustainable". Starbucks and the union have been negotiating since April.

Strikes hit important Christmas business
Workers United, which represents more than 10,000 baristas, is threatening to extend the strike to "hundreds of stores" by Christmas Eve. This could severely affect the company's important Christmas business. 

Starbucks, on the other hand, stated that the impact of the strike would be minimal as only a small number of US stores would be affected. The company operates more than 11,000 stores in the USA and employs around 200,000 people.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Starbucks
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf