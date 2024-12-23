Fans go berserk
Scandal after goal by Mussolini’s great-grandson in Italy!
A goal by Italian right-back Romano Floriani Mussolini, great-grandson of the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, caused a scandal in Italy during the Serie B match between Juve Stabia and Cesena (1:0) on Sunday afternoon!
The goal scored by the 22-year-old professional, who is on loan from Lazio Rome to second division club Juve Stabia, was celebrated by the fans in the stadium with fascist salutes.
When the stadium announcer chanted Mussolini's name after the goal, thunderous applause broke out and Tifosi extended their right arm in a fascist salute. The video of the fans with outstretched arms went viral and is now being investigated by the police, according to Italian media reports.
It was the first goal scored by the son of ex-parliamentarian and Duce's granddaughter Alessandra Mussolini as a professional. The footballer bears the surname of both his father, Mauro Floriani, and his mother.
Career started as a young player for Lazio
Juve Stabia occupy fourth-last place in Serie B and the club is threatened with relegation. Floriani Mussolini began his career as a youth player at Lazio, with the Roman club loaning him to Juve Stabia at the start of the season.
According to a report in the daily newspaper "Il Messaggero", one of his six first names is Benito, like his great-grandfather. His mother Alessandra used to be a member of the European Parliament for Forza Italia, the ruling party of the late ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. His aunt Rachele is a city councillor in Rome.
