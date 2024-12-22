Concern in Kurdistan
Turkey to prepare offensive on Kobane
The situation in northern Syria is coming to a head. The Turkish army and its Syrian allies have sent reinforcements to the region south of the Kurdish-held city of Kobane. Fierce fighting has been taking place around the city for some time.
"The Turkish army and its allies are preparing an attack on the symbolic city, possibly from the south and west," Farhad al-Shami, spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), told the German press agency dpa.
Kobane, known as the center of the Kurdish self-governing region of Rojava, has a special strategic and symbolic significance. In the 2014 battle, Kurdish fighters repelled a major attack by the Islamic State (IS).
However, Turkey considers the Kurdish YPG militia to be terrorists and therefore a threat to its national security. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently emphasized: "It is time to wipe out the terrorist groups existing in Syria."
The SDF, meanwhile, proposed a demilitarized zone to prevent escalation. Security forces under international supervision could ease Turkey's concerns and offer the Kurds protection. "We hope the US-led coalition will support this proposal," said SDF commander Maslum Abdi.
Baerbock warns Ankara against invasion
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned Ankara against an invasion. "The security of Kurds is essential for a free future for Syria," she said after talks in Ankara. Nevertheless, it remains unclear whether international actors will increase the pressure on Turkey.
Civilians are already affected by violence. Kurdish media reported on deadly drone attacks by Turkey, which also destroyed grain silos. "These attacks clearly violate international law," criticized Kurdish security forces.
The situation remains tense, while Turkey is apparently trying to exploit the power vacuum following the fall of Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad. International observers are warning of the consequences of Turkish intervention, which could jeopardize the stability of the region.
