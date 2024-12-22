Turkey to prepare offensive on Kobane

Kobane, known as the center of the Kurdish self-governing region of Rojava, has a special strategic and symbolic significance. In the 2014 battle, Kurdish fighters repelled a major attack by the Islamic State (IS).

However, Turkey considers the Kurdish YPG militia to be terrorists and therefore a threat to its national security. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently emphasized: "It is time to wipe out the terrorist groups existing in Syria."