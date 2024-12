Biathlon: Lisa Hauser twelfth in the mass start

Norway's Tarjei Bö wins

In the men's 15 km race, which took place without ÖSV participation, Norway's Tarjei Bö won ahead of Danilo Riethmüller (GER) and his brother Johannes Thingnes. After the Christmas holidays, the World Team Challenge will take place on December 28th in Schalke, Gelsenkirchen, and the World Cup will begin in Oberhof on January 9th.