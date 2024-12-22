Wild scenes in Tyrol
Up to 40 people involved in a mass brawl
Wild scenes are likely to have taken place at an event in Innsbruck on Sunday night. Around 20 people were already beating each other up in the building, and a little later there were twice as many. The police intervened to bring the situation under control. This was not the first mass brawl in recent weeks.
The wild brawl was probably triggered by an argument between several people. This was preceded by an assault at around 2.40 am at the event on Grabenweg.
As a result, up to 20 people became involved in a brawl inside the building. This moved outside where, according to the police, between 30 and 40 people were involved.
According to the information available so far, at least five people are expected to have suffered minor injuries as a result of the scuffle.
Further investigations are underway
Several police patrols had to be ordered to the scene to bring the situation under control. Further investigations are underway.
Brawl weeks ago
Fists were already flying at a Krampus parade in the Tyrolean Oberland at the end of November. At that time, 25 groups were on the move. According to the police, wild scenes broke out in the vicinity of the event location after the parade.
Up to 50 people are said to have been involved in several fights. A total of eight people were injured. However, no one was seriously injured.
Soccer fans went on the rampage
The most curious and spectacular brawl was probably caused by soccer fans in Gerlos in Zillertal in March. Two masked, Dutch-speaking men from a group attacked a group of ten people and fled. Two people were seriously injured.
Not only fists were used in the fracas: ski equipment also flew around. The damage amounted to several hundred euros. The motive for the altercation was probably the rivalry between Dutch soccer fans.
