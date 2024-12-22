Seven alternatives to scraping ice: What they are good for

Prevention

But you can help yourself even without a parking heater. If you stick a film or cardboard under the windshield wipers in the evening, you can prevent icing. You can also find specially developed windshield covers in accessory stores that are easier to attach using magnets, fastening loops or similar for clamping in the doors. Some covers also extend over the wing mirrors and front side windows. If the covered areas are uncovered the next morning, they are usually free of ice.