Overdose administered?
Hospital doctor suspected: Second patient also dead
The scandal at the Kirchdorf Clinic uncovered by the "Krone" newspaper gained another chapter on Saturday morning: A second patient has also died under questionable circumstances. A doctor is suspected of having administered an overdose of medication to both fatalities.
Two dead patients and many question marks. As the "Krone" first reported on Friday evening, there are serious allegations against a doctor at Kirchdorf Hospital: the doctor is said to have administered an overdose of medication to two patients. After initially only one death was reported, the second patient also died on Friday evening.
The first body has already been cremated, while the public prosecutor's office in Steyr has ordered an autopsy and a toxicology report on the second.
Investigation into negligent homicide
"We are investigating two cases of involuntary manslaughter. In both cases, an overdose of medication is suspected," says Melanie Kurz, spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office. "At the moment, we are not assuming intent" - which is why the investigations are "only" for involuntary manslaughter. The suspected doctor is at large. The presumption of innocence applies.
Both deceased patients were male, one over 60 and the other over 80 years old. Nothing more is known about the victims.
Noticed during morning meeting
The suspicious circumstances of the deaths at the hospital were noticed on Friday during the morning briefing. "The deaths of the night are discussed at the meeting, and investigations led to the realization that there were inconsistencies," says Jutta Oberweger, spokeswoman for the Upper Austrian health holding company, the hospital operator responsible.
The suspected doctor is regarded as an experienced physician who is said to have had an impeccable reputation. "He was dismissed," Oberweger confirms, adding that the response to the allegations was immediate.
"Black day"
The suspect himself is not expected to have commented so far. Gesundheitsholding spokeswoman Oberweger also says: "We know nothing about his motivation. We can't afford to speculate either, that's the job of the investigating authorities."
The dismay at Kirchdorf Hospital and at Gesundheitsholding is great just a few days before Christmas. "It is a dark day in the history of our company, where 16,000 employees try to do their best every day," says Oberweger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
