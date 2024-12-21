Before Christmas Eve
First a premiere, then a double Serafin birthday
He is and remains one of a kind. And Harald Serafin has not only created a monument to himself as a new inventor in Mörbisch. He must have had a few déjà-vus at the premiere of "Sonny Boys" in the Josefstadt - and great anticipation for December 23rd and Christmas Eve, as he revealed to the "Krone".
Harald Serafin didn't want to miss this premiere when Josef Föttinger and Robert Meyer were on stage in "Sonny Boys" in Josefstadt. Because he, the wonderful Mörbisch impresario, did the same for the duo. Back in 2008, with his long-time friend Peter Weck.
". . .that's life"
"But I was no longer envious of having to stand up there," he laughed, who was once acclaimed in this role with his partner. How is their contact today? "We don't hear each other often. But that's life," he says, almost a little wistfully. Our next question brings a smile to his face. Do he and his wife Ingeborg (on 23.12. and he on 24.12.) actually celebrate their birthdays together?
Double birthday
"Yes, we're actually doing that. We start on the 23rd and then at some point we go to sleep and wake up on Christmas Eve, which is my birthday," says Serafin. "And then we just keep on celebrating!"
