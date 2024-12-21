Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Before Christmas Eve

First a premiere, then a double Serafin birthday

Nachrichten
21.12.2024 06:00

He is and remains one of a kind. And Harald Serafin has not only created a monument to himself as a new inventor in Mörbisch. He must have had a few déjà-vus at the premiere of "Sonny Boys" in the Josefstadt - and great anticipation for December 23rd and Christmas Eve, as he revealed to the "Krone".

0 Kommentare

Harald Serafin didn't want to miss this premiere when Josef Föttinger and Robert Meyer were on stage in "Sonny Boys" in Josefstadt. Because he, the wonderful Mörbisch impresario, did the same for the duo. Back in 2008, with his long-time friend Peter Weck.

". . .that's life"
"But I was no longer envious of having to stand up there," he laughed, who was once acclaimed in this role with his partner. How is their contact today? "We don't hear each other often. But that's life," he says, almost a little wistfully. Our next question brings a smile to his face. Do he and his wife Ingeborg (on 23.12. and he on 24.12.) actually celebrate their birthdays together?

Legendary success at the Vienna Volkstheater: Peter Weck and Harald Serafin as a brilliant duo in "Sonny Boys". (Bild: ORF / FIRST LOOK/ORF)
Legendary success at the Vienna Volkstheater: Peter Weck and Harald Serafin as a brilliant duo in "Sonny Boys".
(Bild: ORF / FIRST LOOK/ORF)

Double birthday
"Yes, we're actually doing that. We start on the 23rd and then at some point we go to sleep and wake up on Christmas Eve, which is my birthday," says Serafin. "And then we just keep on celebrating!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf