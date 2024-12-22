Fire department takes precautions
The dangers that lie dormant in solar energy
Austria is a country of photovoltaics: however, the risk of building fires increases with the number of solar installations. Our fire departments are well prepared for this.
The red-white-red photovoltaic market is booming. PV systems have been on the rise for years - and there is still room for improvement. "In principle, a properly planned, correctly installed and regularly inspected solar system poses no danger. However, with the growing number of installations, the possibility of fires is increasing," they say. According to the experts, the risk should not be underestimated.
Difficult operation in the event of a PV system fire
"If PV systems ever catch fire, they really do. The fire is not easy to extinguish," experts point out. A short circuit, faulty installation, technical defect, lack of maintenance, inadequate cabling or a lightning strike can be sufficient triggers.
New guideline
In order to provide fire departments with a technically sound basis for theoretical training, the Federal Fire Brigade Association (ÖBFV Division 5.1) has drawn up guideline INFO-E-32, which examines PV systems on and around buildings and storage systems from the perspective of fire departments. The spectrum of topics ranges from components and possible sources of error to operational tactics.
The E-32 guideline serves as a comprehensive source of information and highlights the new challenges for the emergency services, including training videos.
Landesfeuerwehrreferent Heinrich Dorner
The interest group Photovoltaik Austria has produced a comprehensive guide that deals with the technical requirements for the installation of PV systems and is aimed at contractors.
Further measures
The employees of the Burgenland fire prevention office specialized in preventive measures. Chief fire inspector Gerhard Vogler in particular was able to acquire important specialist knowledge and pass it on throughout Austria. "This expertise has also been incorporated into the creation of the guidelines," praises Dorner. A Technical Guideline for Preventive Fire Protection (TRVB) is already being drawn up for alternative energy generation plants, i.e. wind turbines and ground-mounted photovoltaic systems.
