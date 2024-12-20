Handball hit in Krems
Duel of the coaching foxes: “Already sewn bathrobes”
They are the longest-serving coaches at a club in the domestic handball league - and rivals again on Friday evening in the eternally explosive eastern derby: The "Krone" interviewed Fiver Peter Eckl and Ibish Thaqi from Krems about their work, their goals and their counterpart on the coaching bench.
Ibish Thaqi, 2011 champion with the Fivers, has been in Krems since 2017 - Peter Eckl has even been working in Hollgasse since 2010. The two spoke ahead of the HLA classic on Friday (20:20, live on ORF Sport+) in Krems about...
...their long career.
Eckl: It's important that you always find the motivation yourself. Without that, you can't inspire others. My aim is to develop the players and the game further and get the best out of it. We have taken around 10 of our protégés abroad.
Thaqi: As a coach, you have to keep changing. You always have to create new stimuli. If I do the same training for eight years, I'm no longer in office. But I've also become calmer and more patient over time.
...the other one.
Eckl: Ibish was a key figure at the Fivers in my first year in 2010/11. We won the league title together. He wanted to be a coach, was always structured and took the best from everyone. Krems itself is always looking for reinforcements, but has made some smart decisions.
Thaqi: We are following a similar path to the Fivers. I enjoy being at training every day. I assume the same goes for Peter Eckl.
...the East hit on Friday in Wachau.
Thaqi: There will be a lot of fans and spectators, the duel is very important in the league. We want to stay at the top, so we need a win.
Eckl: Both teams will try to eliminate each other in a fast-paced game. We need solid finishing, want to hit back after the defeat in the home duel and will be right there.
...your own style of leadership.
Thaqi: I try to show every player respect and criticize when necessary. Ultimately, the club comes first.
Eckl: I set the sporting tone: be active, move without the ball, keep the opponent under pressure. But everyone is allowed to contribute and is valued as a person. We believe in our path - only a few players, coaches or officials are lost.
...preferences outside of handball.
Eckl: Lots of sport, such as hiking. Reading, handicrafts - there's nothing I haven't tried yet. I've also sewn bathrobes.
Thaqi : I like being in the gym - you can see that in my biceps, I think.
HLA Champions League, table: 1. Bruck/T. (21), 2nd Hard (20), 3rd Krems (19), 4th Fivers (15), 5th Bregenz (15/all 13).
