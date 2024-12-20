Vorteilswelt
On the main square in Graz

Slide into the New Year with a spectacle

20.12.2024 13:52

Ring in the New Year with a very special firework display! Once again this year, the New Year's Eve spectacle on December 31 attracts visitors to Graz with a unique show.

This year, the Styrian capital will once again be the stage for an incomparable New Year's Eve spectacle. Against the historic backdrop of Graz City Hall, visitors can expect a magical evening full of fascinating effects. "We take the audience into a world of colors and emotions," promise the organizers of Ivents.

"Completely free of fine dust"
Sylvia Loidolt and Susanne Haubenhofer from the Graz Adventure Region are also delighted: "The New Year's Eve spectacle, which has now become a tradition, is a fitting way to celebrate the end of the year in Graz - without any particulate matter. Five shows of light, fire and water make for a unique experience."

Sylvia Loidolt and Susanne Haubenhofer from the Graz Adventure Region are already looking forward to this fantastic event. (Bild: MICHAELA PFLEGER)
Sylvia Loidolt and Susanne Haubenhofer from the Graz Adventure Region are already looking forward to this fantastic event.
(Bild: MICHAELA PFLEGER)

The five breathtaking shows (the first one starts at 5.30 pm) have three different themes: for all those who long for pure magic, for example, there are two epic "Beautiful Life" shows that are guaranteed to give you goosebumps. Another special highlight is the show "90s reloaded", which takes you back to the 90s and can also be seen twice.

The grand finale at midnight is the bombastic "New Year's Eve Show" with waltzes, live acts and exuberant beats. "We want to create an unforgettable atmosphere for the audience to ring in the new year in style," say the organizers of Ivents.

All of this can be experienced in Graz with free admission - so it pays to spend the turn of the year in the Styrian capital. All information about the New Year's Eve spectacle can be found here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
