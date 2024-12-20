Freed from wreck:
Two accidents with serious injuries in Vienna
Three accidents took place in Vienna on Thursday. One person was seriously injured in an accident in Leopoldstadt. On Floridsdorfer Brücke, a 43-year-old woman caused a crash with three injuries, while on Autokaderstraße, a driver crashed into a streetcar stop.
The first accident with three injuries occurred on the Floridsdorfer Brücke at around 3.30 pm on Thursday. At the time, a massive traffic jam had just formed when the 43-year-old woman crashed into a car driven by a 47-year-old man.
Massive traffic jam
As a result of the hard impact, the 47-year-old's vehicle was thrown against the vehicle of a 39-year-old woman in front of him. All three people involved sustained minor injuries in the accident.
The 43-year-old Swedish driver was reported to the police on suspicion of causing bodily harm through negligence in road traffic. The alcohol test was negative.
Second accident in Leopoldstadt
On Thursday evening, there was another traffic accident. At around 8.30 pm, a 31-year-old driver was driving his car on Tabor in the direction of Taborstraße and collided with a pedestrian (60) who was about to cross the crosswalk.
The 60-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 31-year-old was also reported in this case.
Bim stop razed to the ground
Just half an hour later, there was also a huge crash in Floridsdorfer Autokaderstraße. Without anyone else involved in the accident, a man crashed his car into the Autokaderstraße streetcar stop, even tearing the metal barriers out of the ground. The professional fire department deployed four vehicles to use hydraulic shears to free the severely leg-injured man from the wreckage.
