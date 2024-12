“Nuke” festival celebrates its return to Graz

In doing so, they want to build on a proud "Nuke" tradition. In 1999, the festival took place for the first time on the site of the Zwentendorf nuclear power plant - hence the name ("Nuke" means atomic bomb). Until 2009, the festival took place at different locations every year. Among others, Coldplay and The Chemical Brothers also performed. After a break of several years, the festival was revived in Graz in 2015 - and was a huge success. Nevertheless, a planned repeat in 2016 fell through.