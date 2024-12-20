Vorteilswelt
Many witnesses questioned

FPÖ Graz case: explosive report now available

Nachrichten
20.12.2024 11:07

Since a change of public prosecutor, the investigations into the financial case surrounding the FPÖ Graz are progressing at a rapid pace. Shortly before Christmas, a new, comprehensive report by the criminal investigation department is available - and it does not bring good news for the main accused. According to witness statements, only the management level knew about the financial affairs.

As a reminder: up to 1.8 million euros in club subsidies to the FPÖ Graz are said to have been used incorrectly - it is largely unclear where they went. The main defendants in the proceedings are the former Deputy Mayor Mario Eustacchio, the former club chairman Armin Sippel and the former club director Matthias Eder - they are presumed innocent.

Eder originally took the blame, but partially recanted this in a secretly recorded conversation at a sausage stand in spring 2024 - whether these statements while drunk are legally relevant is questionable, however. Revelations about Eustacchio's lavish expense account and high expenditure recently caused a stir, but the now independent local councillor believes he has been exonerated by an expert in this matter.

Investigations slow for a long time
The case came to light in October 2021. For a long time, little was done in the investigation, which led to a lot of criticism from politicians from other parties. However, since a change of the responsible public prosecutor (in Klagenfurt) in September, the pace has been fast and many witnesses have been questioned by Carinthian criminal investigators. Now, shortly before Christmas, a comprehensive interim report is available.

And it comes to a clear conclusion: the interrogations show "that no discussions or decisions on financial matters were made in the city council or the extended city council". Only general political matters were discussed. "Decisions were made by the top management and brought to the attention of the other members."

Management level dictated decisions
The members did not make any decisions in the club meetings either: Decisions were specified by the management level and brought to the attention of the other participants. The details of the financial management were never discussed; only the management level was informed. And a decisive sentence: "It was always said to the functionaries that financial resources were only made available to a very limited extent."

The witnesses therefore do not exonerate the main accused in this case. It is expected that the public prosecutor's office will decide in spring 2025 whether to charge or dismiss the case. In addition to the three main defendants, several alleged contributors are also under investigation. The presumption of innocence also applies to them.

Porträt von Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
