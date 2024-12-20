Rescue with tractor
Drunken crash pilot almost falls a tree
Road and visibility conditions are generally not particularly good in the evening at the moment. If alcohol is added to the mix, things can quickly go wrong. A young man from Mölltal found this out for himself on Thursday evening...
It is just before eight o'clock in the evening when the 18-year-old is driving on the Mölltal federal highway from Flattach towards Stall. Suddenly, near Gößnitz, he comes into oncoming traffic - luckily he doesn't crash into another vehicle - and then leaves the road.
"The car skidded along the embankment for around 70 meters and collided with several trees. The car was thrown back onto the road, hit a traffic sign and came to a halt with severe damage," said the police, explaining what happened next. At the scene, the officers - another driver had called the emergency services - carried out a breathalyzer test on the young man, who was found to be moderately drunk.
Driver left a trail of destruction
After receiving initial medical treatment and having his driving license confiscated, the injured owner of the probationary driving license was taken to hospital in Spittal by the ambulance service. Meanwhile, the Stall volunteer fire department, with 18 firefighters, had to deal with the trail of devastation left behind by the young drunk driver.
"In the area of the accident, there was severe damage to the field and material damage to several marker posts and traffic signs," said the police. "The fire department had to cut down a tree that had been severely damaged by the accident vehicle to prevent it from toppling onto the adjacent main road." With the help of a local resident's tractor, the wreckage was towed off the road by the fire department, which was closed for an hour and a half.
From Thursday to Friday, the police also carried out several regular alcohol checks. The officers had to confiscate eleven driving licenses and eleven other drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol. In addition, 281 violations were reported and 228 tickets were collected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
