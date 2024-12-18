Rettenegger brothers between two emotional worlds

The 24-year-old has already achieved two fifth places this year. "But I still have my construction sites on the hill, I'm not where I want to be yet," says Thomas, who still sees room for improvement. However, the Pongau native is one of the best ski jumpers anyway, cross-country skiing has been more of a "problem" so far. That has changed. "I've noticed that I've made a lot of progress in my skiing recently. I've developed technically in particular, which is why things are going really well," says Thomas, pleased with the first few weeks of the winter.