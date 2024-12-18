Home World Cup
Rettenegger brothers between two emotional worlds
The combined athletes are looking forward to the home World Cup in Ramsau.The Rettenegger brothers had a completely different start to the season.
There is always a certain rivalry between siblings. I don't need to lie about that," grins combined skier Stefan Rettenegger, who is currently slightly behind brother Thomas in the World Cup. "But I'm still pleased that things are going so well for him. He's doing a lot right at the moment."
The 24-year-old has already achieved two fifth places this year. "But I still have my construction sites on the hill, I'm not where I want to be yet," says Thomas, who still sees room for improvement. However, the Pongau native is one of the best ski jumpers anyway, cross-country skiing has been more of a "problem" so far. That has changed. "I've noticed that I've made a lot of progress in my skiing recently. I've developed technically in particular, which is why things are going really well," says Thomas, pleased with the first few weeks of the winter.
His brother, who is two years younger, is currently in a different emotional world. Last year's overall runner-up has not yet found his top form and is struggling with the consequences of a cold suffered at the end of the preparation. Stefan is not nervous about this: "My health was not ideal during the first competitions. But now I've been able to train well and things are going in the right direction."
Lots of spectators
The home World Cup in Ramsau is on the program for the combined athletes this weekend. "A lot of people have told us they're coming to watch. It's nice to be cheered on," say the Retteneggers in unison.
Last season, Stefan finished third and fourth in Styria. "I would be very happy with that this year." Head coach Christoph Bieler has a good feeling ahead of the competitions scheduled for Friday and Saturday: "Things have usually gone well for us in Ramsau."
Claudia Purker from Bischofshofen is also hoping that she can achieve strong results and is hoping for loud fan support, especially on the cross-country ski run: "Then it will be easier."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.