LKH Bruck and Leoben:
Doctors push for reforms: “Conditions intolerable”
Medical representatives of LKH Hochsteiermark keep their foot on the gas pedal and demand new structures despite strong headwinds. The future of the acute outpatient clinic in Bruck in particular is causing unrest. On Thursday, doctors painted a worrying picture, but also wanted to present solutions.
It is the concentrated medical management expertise that will be on show on Thursday. "We are suffering from a shortage of staff in the anesthesia department and can only operate on the most urgent patients," says Thomas Allmayer, Head of Vascular Surgery at Hochsteiermark Regional Hospital. The Head of Radiology in Bruck, Josef Taus, describes it even more drastically: "Some patients already have black toes and still have to wait two months for an appointment."
Urologist Gerhard Posch states: "The fact that it still works with the current structure is down to the commitment of the staff." And Günther Hirschberger, spokesman for the doctors in private practice in the Bruck-Mürzzuschlag district, explains: "We often spend half an hour on the phone trying to find out where we can take seriously injured patients, which is an unacceptable situation."
"We are increasing the structure"
The common message: the LKH Hochsteiermark is on fire - which is why structural reforms are needed in the hope of securing care and becoming more attractive for doctors again. Specifically, the acute accident surgery outpatient clinic in Bruck is to be closed on January 13 and transferred to Leoben, with only check-ups and minor injuries to be treated in Bruck (Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
The outcry in the region is huge, especially among SPÖ representatives. An additional outpatient clinic is being created in Leoben, "so we are increasing the structure", Kages CEO Gerhard Stark tries to calm things down. In terms of personnel, the two locations are "just about feasible" according to Head of Trauma Surgery Gerhard Bratschitsch.
Erich Schaflinger, Medical Director of LKH Hochsteiermark, emphasizes: "All other emergency medical care at the Bruck site will continue: internal medicine, neurology, ophthalmology and intensive care." Schaflinger uses his usual strong words, speaking of "broken structures" and "years of neglect".
Solution with Judenburg a great wish
As reported, his preferred option would be a joint solution with the Murtal Regional Hospital: with a trauma surgery center in Leoben, where seriously injured patients are also operated on (currently they mainly come to Graz or Wiener Neustadt) as well as acute outpatient clinics in Judenburg and Bruck, which are staffed around the clock.
According to Bratschitsch, there is currently a shortage of up to 15 doctors for this solution, which would have to be pushed through by politicians. The new blue-black provincial government is still keeping a rather low profile on the healthcare plans; it only wants to define the new regional structure plan after the decision on the Liezen lead hospital has been made - i.e. not before the second quarter of 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.