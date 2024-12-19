This is how much range e-cars charge in 20 minutes

The first vehicle to break this mark was the Kia EV6 in 2022 with 309 kilometers (index: 1.03). In the P3 Charging Index 2024, it is still in second place in the mid-range ranking behind the Ioniq 6 from parent company Hyundai, which is based on the same platform and achieved 346 kilometers in the reference period (1.15), mainly due to its lower fuel consumption.