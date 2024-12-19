Great ranking
This is how much range e-cars charge in 20 minutes
Range is a key issue for electric cars. But for long distances, the time it takes to charge is just as important. Here, too, the differences are huge.
The Charging Index from P3, a management consultancy specializing in electromobility, provides a comparative value for everyday use. It determines how much real range can be added to the battery in 20 minutes, based on a SoC (State of Charge) of 10 percent: 300 kilometers corresponds to an index value of 1.0.
The first vehicle to break this mark was the Kia EV6 in 2022 with 309 kilometers (index: 1.03). In the P3 Charging Index 2024, it is still in second place in the mid-range ranking behind the Ioniq 6 from parent company Hyundai, which is based on the same platform and achieved 346 kilometers in the reference period (1.15), mainly due to its lower fuel consumption.
In third place is the Polestar 2 with 278 kilometers and an index of 0.93, ahead of the VW ID.7 Pro and Tesla Model 3 with just over 250 kilometers.
It is remarkable that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 charges in ten minutes with practically the same range as the BMW i4 eDrive40 (234 and 235 km respectively), which ranks fifth.
Kia's EV9 (0.98/293 km) also took a podium place in the luxury class ranking, behind the Porsche Taycan (1.28/383 km) and close behind the Nio ET5 Touring (0.98/294 km).
In the overall standings, the Porsche Taycan, which, like the aforementioned Korean makes, has an 800-volt network, is in the lead. It is followed by the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Kia EV6. The Nio ET5 in fourth place achieves its good ranking despite only having 400 volts. It is a wafer-thin margin ahead of the Kia EV9.
A total of 22 current vehicles were evaluated, divided into two classes according to gross list price: eleven models in the mid-range (up to 62,500 euros) and eleven in the luxury class (over 62,500 euros).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
