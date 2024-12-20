Animal of the month: Zeus
A shelter dog’s fervent Christmas wish
With the "Animal of the Month" initiative, the "Krone" animal corner, together with Nestlé Purina, has set itself the task of giving poor four-legged friends in Austrian animal shelters a better chance of finding a forever home. In December, we introduce you to "Zeus". He has been waiting for a home at the Garten Eden animal shelter for four years! Maybe with you?
For many dogs and cats at the shelter, Christmas is one thing above all: particularly lonely! While others celebrate the holiday of family and love, they have to spend it alone. Because despite having trained animal carers, a home of their own with a familiar person means more warmth and security.
Hope in a quiet time
Our "animal of the month" is a poor "long-sitter" at the Garten Eden animal shelter in Klagenfurt. "Zeus" was born in 2018 and has been waiting for a home since 2020. The staff mix has learned a lot over the years - he is an obedient, eager-to-learn fellow with a strong character. And he has one wish: to finally arrive! To be loved for his wonderful qualities and to be encouraged when needed.
The male dog does not necessarily need a house with a garden to live in, he also feels at home in an apartment if he is given adequate exercise. "Zeus" walks easily on a lead, loves going for walks in the countryside and travels well in the car. His animal sponsor has already taught him more than ten commands - "Zeus" learns quickly and with pleasure. He would also enjoy attending a dog school. He is compatible with other dogs, but would prefer a solitary place.
Zeus" profile
- Breed: Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age/sex: 6 years old, male dog
- Character: affectionate, cuddly, eager to learn, can be called off, alert
- More about "Zeus":Garten Eden animal shelter
- Contact animal shelter Garten Eden:
Auenweg 102, 9020 Klagenfurt
Phone: 0660 278 82 12
E-mail: tierheim-eden@gmx.at
Homepage: tierheim-garteneden.at
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday,
1 to 4 pm (closed on Mondays and public holidays)
Adoption is rewarded with a supply of food from Nestlé Purina
Anyone who adopts "Zeus" will receive a loyal four-legged companion as well as a suitable three-month supply of food from Nestlé Purina.
