Mayor Simon Tschann found guilty

The 32-year-old was charged because in 2021, in his function as building authority of the first instance, he signed a building permit for a residential complex consisting of three buildings with 23 units, which apparently did not meet all legal requirements. The public prosecutor stated that criticism of the project by the official expert had been ignored and that the distance between the second building structure and the public traffic area was only 90 centimetres - the official expert had already been 2.5 meters too little. There had been no examination as to whether the project was in line with local standards and the official expert had never given his approval. "They wanted to force the project through," the public prosecutor stated.