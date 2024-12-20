Zmuegg: “We have the worst political personnel”

Austria we North Korea

But the general situation for the economy in this country is also depressing. Zmuegg: "We have nonsense like the GDPR or the Supply Chain Act, which nobody can implement. The whole world laughs at us for how bureaucratized we are. And companies will leave Austria because the location policy is a disaster. Let me put it bluntly: The only business location that is currently less attractive than Austria in terms of growth is North Korea, as an entrepreneur told me yesterday. And there is some truth in that. And I assume that it is not the entrepreneurs who have forgotten how to do business over the last 15 years. Because the negative selection in politics certainly has more of an impact here."