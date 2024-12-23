Two thirds of motorcycles sold outside Europe in 2023

Will the overfilled warehouses be halfway sold out by then? Anyone who dares to look outside their front door will doubt it. After all, who buys a motorcycle in Austria in winter? But the fact is: KTM is a global company and sold around two thirds of its motorcycles outside Europe in 2023. North America, India, South America, Asia and Australia were named by the Mattighofen-based company as important markets.