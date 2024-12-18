Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Data protection

Netflix: million-euro fine after Schrems complaint

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 13:02

According to a decision by the Dutch Data Protection Authority, Netflix must pay a fine of 4.75 million euros almost five years after a complaint was filed by Max Schrems' data protection organization noyb. The reason for this is that the US streaming provider allegedly did not adequately inform its customers about the use of their data.

0 Kommentare

However, the case is not yet completely closed, the NGO also announced on Wednesday. Netflix has appealed against the penalty to the data protection authority, but not against the decision as a whole. In the meantime, noyb is still waiting for a decision from the Austrian Data Protection Authority (DSB) in the same case against the streaming provider.

Criticism of the length of the proceedings
noyb data protection lawyer Stefano Rossetti was pleased with the decision of the Dutch authority, which "sided with noyb on many points of the complaint". At the same time, he criticized the length of the proceedings. "This is actually a very simple case," said Rossetti, who added that it is currently being examined "whether the decision takes into account all the points raised in our complaint".

The NGO emphasized that while the Dutch decision highlights a number of important problems regarding Netflix's handling of requests for information, it also leaves out one important point: "Netflix has not only failed to provide sufficient information about why it collects data and what it does with it. The company has not even managed to provide the complainant with a full copy of the data," the noyb press release continued.

The data protection NGO noyb filed eight complaints against a number of streaming providers in January 2019. (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)
The data protection NGO noyb filed eight complaints against a number of streaming providers in January 2019.
(Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)

A total of eight complaints filed
In January 2019, the Viennese lawyer's NGO filed a total of eight complaints against a number of streaming providers, including Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and Netflix. According to noyb, all of these companies "failed in one way or another to respond appropriately to requests for information (Article 15 GDPR)".

"The right of access enshrined in the GDPR obliges companies to provide their users with a copy of all raw data stored about them. They must also provide additional information about the sources and recipients of the data, the purpose of the data processing or information about the countries in which the data is stored. They must also provide information about the storage period," noyb informed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Schrems
Netflix
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf