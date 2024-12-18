State parliament session live
Ticker framework for the state parliament session on Wednesday
Three and a half weeks after the Styrian state parliament elections, the new government takes office on Wednesday. In the first parliamentary session, the members of parliament are sworn in, the presidents of parliament are appointed and the government program is discussed. The "Krone" reports live from 10 am.
The time has come: today, Wednesday, the newly elected Styrian parliament gathers for its first constituent session. Big words and emotional moments are guaranteed on this historic day, and "Krone" will be capturing them live on location.
Manuela Khom, who is currently still the first President of the Styrian Parliament, is the first to take to the lectern. Then comes the first item on the agenda: the members of parliament are sworn in. Next, the three presidents of the provincial parliament for the coming legislative period are elected via ballot papers. Finally, the planned government program is assessed by the leaders of all parties.
The most important points at a glance:
- The FPÖ-ÖVP government will be led by Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) as provincial governor and Manuela Khom (ÖVP) as deputy governor.
- 48 mandataries sit in the new state parliament. The election winner, the FPÖ, forms the largest parliamentary group with 17 seats, only one of which is held by a woman. Around a third of them are new.
- Gerald Deutschmann (FPÖ) will be president of the state parliament, former governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) will be second president and Helga Ahrer (SPÖ) will be third president.
- The new state government also includes Hannes Amesbauer, Claudia Holzer and Stefan Hermann for the FPÖ and Simone Schmiedtbauer, Barbara Eibinger-Miedl and Karlheinz Kornhäusl for the ÖVP.
- The opposition is led by Hannes Schwarz (SPÖ), Sandra Krautwaschl (Greens), Niko Swatek (Neos) and Claudia Klimt-Weithaler (KPÖ).
All developments in the live ticker:
The program of the new state government was presented on Tuesday. On Thursday, Mario Kunasek will be sworn in by the Federal President in Vienna.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.