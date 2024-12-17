Surprising turn of events
Schumacher blackmail: Nurse targeted
The public prosecutor's office is now also investigating a nurse in connection with the failed blackmail of the family of former Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher. She had looked after the racing driver for a time.
In her case, the initial suspicion of involvement in attempted blackmail is now being investigated, said a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Wuppertal.
Both the main suspect and an employee of the Schumacher family mentioned the nurse at the start of the trial for the attempted blackmail in Wuppertal. She was called as a witness on the first day of the trial but did not appear.
Videos allegedly come from the nurse
At the start of the trial, the alleged main perpetrator confessed that a co-defendant had given him two hard disks with images and video footage of the Schumachers. He had told him that he had the material from a nurse. The 15 million euros demanded should therefore have been divided by three.
An employee of the Schumacher family testified as a witness that after the first blackmail call, they initially suspected the nurse, who had been dismissed because of her nursing services. "We saw some unpleasant things."
In addition, the public prosecutor's office initiated proceedings on suspicion of deliberate false testimony against a witness who had withdrawn his 33-page earlier statement on the case in court.
Very sensitive data such as photos and medical records
The Schumacher family had been blackmailed with the publication of private photos and videos. They were told to pay 15 million euros, otherwise the images would be published on the darknet. According to the public prosecutor's office, 900 photos and almost 600 videos of the family as well as Michael Schumacher's digitized medical records were seized.
Three men aged between 30 and 53 are on trial before the district court. The trial is due to continue next Monday. A verdict is not expected until the new year.
