The Styrian ÖVP must now pick up the pieces

Shouting matches, hours of chaos and a party leader forced to resign: December 16, 2024 will go down as Black Monday in the history of the once proud Black Party. But how did it get this far? Well, Christopher Drexler completely underestimated the mood among the party base: it was already bad after the historic election defeat on 24 November and completely tipped over when Drexler wanted to join the new state government as "deputy" despite all the announcements before the ballot. This could no longer be explained to the population, railed the mayors and district leaders, who had to fight local council elections in March 2025 and feared another, possibly even more severe "wadschn".