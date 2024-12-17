USA is optimistic
Gaza ceasefire imminent according to insiders
According to insiders, a ceasefire for the Gaza Strip could be agreed in the coming days. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is already on his way to the Egyptian capital Cairo to take part in talks.
Several insiders confirmed this to Reuters on Tuesday. However, Netanyahu's spokesman, Omer Dostri, immediately denied to X that the Israeli Prime Minister was in Cairo.
An Egyptian source also denied the media reports that Netanyahu would visit Cairo, as the Egyptian state news agency Al-Ahram reported.
Shortly before, the Egyptian state broadcaster Al-Kahera had reported that "comprehensive" efforts were being made by Egypt and Qatar with all parties to reach a ceasefire.
Optimism from Washington
Meanwhile, the USA assumes that the conflicting parties in the Middle East are approaching a ceasefire. "We believe - and the Israelis have said this - that we are getting closer," US presidential spokesman John Kirby told Fox News. "No doubt, we believe that too." However, Kirby says that despite all the optimism, caution should be exercised. "We've been in this situation before where we didn't make it across the finish line." Kirby did not respond to the question of whether Netanyahu would be traveling to Cairo.
Egypt, Qatar and the USA have been trying for months to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military responded to their attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023 with a large-scale offensive. According to Palestinian figures, more than 45,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since then. According to Israeli figures, 1,200 people died in the Hamas attack on Israel. 250 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
