Gaza ceasefire imminent according to insiders

Optimism from Washington

Meanwhile, the USA assumes that the conflicting parties in the Middle East are approaching a ceasefire. "We believe - and the Israelis have said this - that we are getting closer," US presidential spokesman John Kirby told Fox News. "No doubt, we believe that too." However, Kirby says that despite all the optimism, caution should be exercised. "We've been in this situation before where we didn't make it across the finish line." Kirby did not respond to the question of whether Netanyahu would be traveling to Cairo.