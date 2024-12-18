Sweet thing
Two sisters baked 67 kilos of cookies this Advent
Cookie mania in the Mühlviertel: two sisters fell in love with baking 20 years ago. They now produce 67 different varieties every November 16. This year, the material cost 900 euros.
The most difficult are the Sissi and Franz cookies, which consist of layers of jam, nougat, marzipan, cookie on top and bottom and are decorated on the outside and topped with gold leaf," says Petra Brunner (52) from Sonnberg im Mühlkreis. She and her sister Elfi Seigmann (58) from Salzburg have been cultivating a particularly beautiful tradition for 20 years. From November 16, they bake cookies together for a week. What began with ten to 15 varieties has grown into a real "cookie mania" over two decades.
In the Christmas bakery
This year, the two Christmas cookie professionals produced a total of 67 varieties, with specialties such as white Ischler, poppy seeds, orange wedges, Black Forest cookies and Berlin bread. "Of course, the classics are also included," says Brunner. "When we get going, it's from 8 in the morning until twelve or one in the morning."
"Hot nights"
However, the "hot nights" at the oven also come at a price. And that's meant quite literally, because the two Mühlviertel women have to fork out a lot for their shared hobby, which is actually already a ritual. "The materials cost us more than 900 euros. The butter in particular has become more expensive. We spent 127 euros on the 58 packets of butter alone," says Brunner.
But what do the chefs do with their treasure?
After all, they produce around a hundred of each type. "We don't sell anything, we give it all away. To family, friends and acquaintances who have done us good during the year. Most of them are already waiting to receive their filled tins," says Brunner: "And then there's FKK, or stranger cookie cost rounds." Incidentally, she herself is not a sweet tooth: "I hardly ever eat cookies, I only really like gingerbread and generally prefer sour things."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.