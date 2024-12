Missing cat back home after three years

Already on three adventure tours

"As a former street cat, he is drawn to faraway places every few years," smiles the animal lover, who also has a dog and four horses in addition to cats. In 2013, "Pancho" - just under two years old at the time - was taken in by Weiss from the care of an animal welfare organization. Since then, he has been "rehomed" three times. "The first time he was found again in Fischamend, then once in Vienna, just like now again," says Weiss, explaining that the adventurous cat apparently likes to travel unnoticed in cars, just like in his previous life.