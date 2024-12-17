Apprenticeship in construction
Good training as a foundation for a career
The polytechnic school (PFS) and secondary school (MS) in Stegersbach provided interesting information about the individual job profiles.
The Burgenland Construction Guild has been working very closely with schools for years to get young people interested in a career in construction. "Whether building construction, civil engineering, concrete construction, management apprenticeship, construction technical assistant or construction draughtsman - the construction industry offers a diverse and exciting field of work for all interests," explains Bernhard Breser, master of the regional guild.
Different job profiles for different talents
"Training on the job" would be on the agenda for the apprentices, guaranteeing expertise and knowledge. Patrick Zenz, apprentice expert from the Styria-Burgenland Construction Academy, therefore recently paid a visit to the PTS and MS Stegersbach. He informed the pupils about the various job profiles in construction apprenticeships. "Whether you're a doer, a tinkerer or a technology freak - the various construction apprenticeships require different talents and skills," explained Zenz.
Help with finding an apprenticeship
With an apprenticeship in the construction industry, young people would receive state-of-the-art skilled worker training that offers plenty of opportunities to climb the career ladder. "We support young people right from the start and are happy to help them find a suitable apprenticeship," explained the apprenticeship expert.
Further information on apprenticeships: baudeinezukunft.at
