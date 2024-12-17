Good training as a foundation for a career

Different job profiles for different talents

"Training on the job" would be on the agenda for the apprentices, guaranteeing expertise and knowledge. Patrick Zenz, apprentice expert from the Styria-Burgenland Construction Academy, therefore recently paid a visit to the PTS and MS Stegersbach. He informed the pupils about the various job profiles in construction apprenticeships. "Whether you're a doer, a tinkerer or a technology freak - the various construction apprenticeships require different talents and skills," explained Zenz.