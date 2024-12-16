Vorteilswelt
After shock discovery:

Expert opinion to clarify age of child’s mummy

Nachrichten
16.12.2024 17:30

A gruesome discovery shocked the secondary school for sport and integration in Vöcklabruck (Upper Austria) a week and a half ago: A partly mummified, partly skeletonized child's body was found in the basement - the "Krone" reported. Now an expert opinion is to bring clarity to the case.

A week and a half ago, the partially mummified body of a baby was found in a storage room in the basement of the Vöcklabruck sports and integration middle school. It is possible that the child's mummy could have been used as learning material in the past. According to a former principal of the school, the body had already been found in the attic in the 1980s. It was then apparently moved to the cellar - where it has now reappeared.

Expert opinion is in progress
A forensic expert opinion is now to clarify the exact age of the skeleton and the cause of the child's death. The public prosecutor's office in Wels commissioned one immediately after the discovery. "It won't be ready before the end of January," said public prosecutor Barbara Rumplmayr to the "Krone" newspaper.

The unusual find certainly caused a lot of excitement in Vöcklabruck. "There is no need to panic," reassured Mayor Peter Schobesberger after the discovery. "As things stand, there are no indications of a violent crime."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

