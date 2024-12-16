Expert opinion to clarify age of child’s mummy

A week and a half ago, the partially mummified body of a baby was found in a storage room in the basement of the Vöcklabruck sports and integration middle school. It is possible that the child's mummy could have been used as learning material in the past. According to a former principal of the school, the body had already been found in the attic in the 1980s. It was then apparently moved to the cellar - where it has now reappeared.