Women’s power: more justice as a major goal

Four priorities

A total of 36 women are running on the district lists in the election. "This means that the gender ratio is balanced at 50:50," it says. In addition, two more women are purely represented on the state list, including Verena Dunst (66). The former state councillor and president of the state parliament brings her many years of experience to the table. Katharina Egger (18) from Neudorf bei Parndorf is the youngest SPÖ candidate to enter the political arena. With fresh ideas and a clear view of the future, she wants to provide new impetus. Four priorities that all candidates on the "Doskozil List" have in common: