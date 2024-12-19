"Ho Ho Ho"
Albums never sound sweeter: Music for Christmas
Only five more sleeps before the Christ Child is just around the corner. Every year, the festive season is sweetened weeks in advance with the right music. It can, but doesn't always have to be "Last Christmas" by Wham! - various artists still like to go into the studio to record new songs or interpretations of cult hits. Here is a colorful potpourri of this year's output. There is something for all tastes.
DSDS Allstars - "XMAS"
Twelve festive classics and international Christmas hits performed by the finalists of the last season of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar". Of course with a "Last Christmas" guarantee!
Tom Gaebel - "A Christmas To Remember"
Singer Tom Gaebel is a real Christmas freak. This is his third album for the festive season and mixes well-known classics with original compositions. Strong vocals and opulent.
Kelly Clarkson - "When Christmas Comes Around... Again"
Clarkson already delighted her fans with a Christmas album three years ago - the new edition now features the brand new song "You For Christmas" and a cover of "Sleigh Ride".
Steve Perry - "The Season 3"
The cult singer of rockers Journey expands his festive oeuvre almost every year. "Season 3", a rocking treat of classics, is released on the label of former Beatle George Harrison.
Albert Hammond - "Christmas"
To mark his 80th birthday, the Brit released not only a studio album, but also his first Christmas compilation. The 14 songs are sometimes balladic, sometimes rocking, but above all never boring.
Madsen - "The Christmas record"
Eleven original songs, no covers: Germany's family punk band Madsen breaks out of the usual norms for Christmas. The best thing: Everything happened fresh from the gut.
Francine Jordi - "A little piece of Christmas"
The public's favorite from Switzerland has been toying with the idea of a Christmas album for quite some time - so a lot of time and love has gone into this work. Here, tradition meets modern rhythms.
Olivia Newton-John - "Angels In The Snow"
Around two years after the popular top star passed away, the Christmas album "Angels In The Snow" is released with numerous exciting duets and timeless classics.
Mariah Carey - "Merry Christmas (30th Anniversary)"
Due to the 40th anniversary of "Last Christmas", Mariah Carey's Christmas 30th is somewhat overshadowed. The new version comes with a photo book and Christmas card.
Jennifer Hudson - "The Gift Of Love"
A full ten years after her last album, Jennifer Hudson returned to the musical limelight with her first Christmas album. Ten cover songs are juxtaposed with four self-penned pieces.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.