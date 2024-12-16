Fighting tax fraud

Firstly, the crackdown on tax evasion is paying off. The digitalization of the tax authorities has made it possible, among other things, to reduce VAT fraud, for example through undeclared work. The resulting losses have been halved to 3.2 billion euros in the last five years. In addition, the conservative government is continuing to privatize. In 2024, 5.8 billion euros are expected to be raised in this way, with the state making 3.3 billion euros from the concession for the Athens city highway alone.